Report: NBC Suspends Reporter Over Coverage of Paul Pelosi Attack

NBC News suspended correspondent Miguel Almaguer, the Daily Beast reported Monday, after he reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D., Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi was not in danger when police arrived at his home following a break-in last month. The post Report: NBC Suspends Reporter Over Coverage of Paul Pelosi Attack appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


