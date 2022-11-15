Report: NBC Suspends Reporter Over Coverage of Paul Pelosi Attack
November 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
NBC News suspended correspondent Miguel Almaguer, the Daily Beast reported Monday, after he reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D., Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi was not in danger when police arrived at his home following a break-in last month. The post Report: NBC Suspends Reporter Over Coverage of Paul Pelosi Attack appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments