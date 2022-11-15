The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

We Harvest or We Die

I feel like I’m in a scene from the movie “Groundhog Day” … our worst nightmare has come true, again. We were beaten by two things: the GOP establishment, and a tsunami of mail-in ballots… And in truth, those were two things that beat us back in 2020 as well. So here we are again, hoping we could flood the polls and beat the “fraud margin.” But that didn’t work in most cases, so we need to admit finally that we can’t “vote” our way out of this mess…. and that sucks. But don’t give up, because we can HARVEST


