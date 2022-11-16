Actress Denise Richard’s And Her Husband Were Just Shot at in Los Angeles

November 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Denise Richards, the woman who was once married to that degenerate Charlie Sheen, and has three children with him, is now facing an even bigger nightmare. She and her current husband, Aaron Phypers, were just shot at in Los Angeles, during a crazed “road rage” incident. TMZ broke the story and posted a photo showing what looks like a bullet hole near the back of the driver’s side of the couple’s car. Phypers was driving and couldn’t figure out where he was going when the crazed driver who was behind then got really upset and began shouting and eventually pulled



Read More...