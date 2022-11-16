After Failing to Start WWIII as Planned, Biden-Harris Regime Admits It Was UKRAINIAN Air Defense, Not Russian Missiles, That Killed Two in Poland

November 16, 2022

The Biden-Harris regime, under orders from the Deep State, the globalist elite cabal, and the Military Industrial Complex, attempted to coax NATO into World War III this week. American corporate media helped by declaring as fact what was leaked to them by “senior White House officials” When support for attacks on Russia didn’t materialize and Poland declined to repeat the lies from the White House leak, they finally admitted that it was Ukrainian air defense, NOT Russian missiles, that landed in Poland and killed two.

Of course, they’re still trying to blame Russia, just in case they can add this to the pile to help justify their desires for an apocalyptic war. According to state-run PBS, it’s all Russia’s fault and totally not the military equipment we’re supplying Ukraine that killed two innocent people in Poland:

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has echoed NATO member Poland by saying that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also echoed the preliminary Polish findings. He did so at a meeting of the 30-nation military alliance in Brussels. At the Pentagon, Austin said the U.S. has confidence in Poland’s early assessment, but wants to let the investigation “play out.” He also said that Russia bears responsibility for the incident because of its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. “Whatever the final conclusions may be, the world knows that Russia bears ultimate responsibility for this incident,” Austin said. The initial assessments of Tuesday’s deadly landing of the Soviet-era missile appeared to dial back the likelihood of the strike triggering another major escalation in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, that could have risked drawing NATO into the conflict.

The warmongers are doing their best to get us into a full-blown military conflict with Russia and likely China. They won’t be the ones fighting or dying, but they’re definitely willing to risk other people’s lives to achieve their evil goals.

