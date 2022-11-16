Brickbat: What the Fork?

November 16, 2022 | Tags: education, REASON, Texas

A teacher at Katherine Smith Elementary School in Texas has been charged with felony injury to a child after dragging a 5-year-old girl across concrete. The teacher, who wasn't named by the media, reportedly became upset when the girl would not throw away a plastic fork. She was caught on video grabbing the girl by her hair and an arm, causing the girl to fall to the ground. She dragged the girl 30 feet across concrete until they got to a garbage can.

