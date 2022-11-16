Court Blocks Biden’s Loan Bailout, But It Already Bagged The Votes It Was Designed To Buy
November 16, 2022 | Tags: Democrats, FEDERALIST, Student loansThe U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan “forgiveness” plan nationwide on Monday, putting a halt to the program that would force taxpayers to pay for others’ student debt. But Democrats already used the vote-buying scheme to sway young Americans’ votes last week, and now they’re blaming the plan’s blatant […]
