Court Blocks Biden’s Loan Bailout, But It Already Bagged The Votes It Was Designed To Buy

November 16, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
College GraduationThe U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan “forgiveness” plan nationwide on Monday, putting a halt to the program that would force taxpayers to pay for others’ student debt. But Democrats already used the vote-buying scheme to sway young Americans’ votes last week, and now they’re blaming the plan’s blatant […]


