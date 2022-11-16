DC Council Reduces Criminal Penalties Amid Violent Crime Wave

November 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Washington, D.C., city council on Tuesday voted to dramatically reform the city's criminal code, reducing penalties for offenses including illegal gun possession and carjacking, even as D.C. has seen a spike in homicides in recent years. The post DC Council Reduces Criminal Penalties Amid Violent Crime Wave appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...