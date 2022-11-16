The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DC Council Reduces Criminal Penalties Amid Violent Crime Wave

The Washington, D.C., city council on Tuesday voted to dramatically reform the city's criminal code, reducing penalties for offenses including illegal gun possession and carjacking, even as D.C. has seen a spike in homicides in recent years. The post DC Council Reduces Criminal Penalties Amid Violent Crime Wave appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


