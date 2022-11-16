The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fired Referees Sue NBA Over Vaccine Mandate, as Djokovic Cleared to Play in Australian Open

November 16, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Well, there are a lot of people with fight still left in them.  The latest is a group of National Basketball league referees who were fired when their jobs were threatened by wanna-be tyrants who demanded they take the experimental, COVID shot. Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. has the story at The Defender. This article was originally …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x