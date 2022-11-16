The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘I Can Do Both’: Dem Candidate Who Said He Could Both ‘Troll’ and Campaign Loses Race By 30 Points

November 16, 2022   |   Tags:

A Democratic candidate in North Carolina who bragged that he could both be a social media "troll" and campaign lost his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives by nearly 30 percentage points. The post ‘I Can Do Both’: Dem Candidate Who Said He Could Both ‘Troll’ and Campaign Loses Race By 30 Points appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


