Most Republican Candidates Giving Up After Massive Voter Fraud, But Mark Finchem Isn’t

November 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The 2022 elections were stolen. The “red tsunami” didn’t happen, and despite excuses being thrown out by conservative personalities across the right-leaning spectrum, many of us are certain that an unprecedented massive leftward shift from what the polls were showing didn’t actually happen.

Nevertheless, nearly every Republican candidate is taking the “high road” of either accepting that voter fraud won’t be discovered or refuse to acknowledge it even happened. One candidate is not. Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem isn’t ready to concede.

I have not conceded. We all know why. That is all.

Earlier, he had posted an example of the mechanisms behind the stolen Arizona elections:

This is Erin from Gilbert, AZ who says that the machine at her polling location “rejected EVERYONE in line in front of me and behind me.” Something needs to change in Arizona so that these widespread cases of #AZVoterSupression never happen again. pic.twitter.com/FHOLyRzq60 — Olivia Brown (@oliviaintheusa) November 16, 2022

And this:

“I was told they couldn’t accept my ballot,” says Richard about his experience at the Desert Hills polling place. Many reports of #AZVoterSupression have come out about this location, which is in a deep red district in Maricopa County. pic.twitter.com/wYFtlhWgW8 — Olivia Brown (@oliviaintheusa) November 16, 2022

Considering the abuse those who opposed the stolen 2020 election took, it’s understandable that few are fighting back. But they must. We must. Accepting a stolen election when you know it was rigged is as bad as doing the rigging.

