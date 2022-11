Thanks for Nothin’, Joe: Bidenflation Drives Thanksgiving Prices to Record Highs

November 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The cost of a Thanksgiving meal has jumped up 20 percent this year, Axios reported Wednesday. The post Thanks for Nothin’, Joe: Bidenflation Drives Thanksgiving Prices to Record Highs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...