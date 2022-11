Watch: DeSantis Masterfully Responds to Reporter’s Question About ‘GOP Civil War’

November 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There are those in the mainstream media — and in the Republican Party itself — who seem to think that the GOP is headed for a “civil war,” with supporters […] The post Watch: DeSantis Masterfully Responds to Reporter's Question About 'GOP Civil War' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...