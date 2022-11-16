WEF's Klaus Schwab Gives Speech To G20 On The "Need To Restructure The World"

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum find themselves waiting around for the next global crisis event after the covid pandemic turned out to be much less threatening to the public than they had originally hoped. In the meantime, Schwab continues to pontificate on the virtues of the "Great Reset" and the usefulness of crisis as a means to accomplish a "restructuring" of the current world order.

The restructuring that the WEF obsesses over is a global socialist system based on Schwab's concepts of the 4th Industrial Revolution, the Shared Economy and Stakeholder Capitalism (corporate governance). He does not say much in terms of planning in his speech to the G20, but he does imply that while fragmentation is necessary, too much fragmentation could be troublesome. In other words, controlled chaos is valuable to the globalist agenda, but uncontrolled chaos would be disastrous for them.