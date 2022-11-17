The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Congress Eyes Investigation Into Anti-Israel Bias at Biden Justice Department

November 17, 2022   |   Tags:

The Biden administration’s decision to launch an unprecedented investigation into Israel’s accidental shooting of a Palestinian-American reporter has landed the administration in hot water with Congress, which is signaling it will launch its own probe into anti-Israel bias and politicization at the Justice Department. The post Congress Eyes Investigation Into Anti-Israel Bias at Biden Justice Department appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x