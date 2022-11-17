Here’s Your Most Recent Proof That Lindsey Graham is a Deep State Operative

November 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, ballot harvesting won out in Arizona, folks. Yep, harvesting mail-in ballots magically gave the “win” to a candidate who refused to debate, and looked and sounded like a deer caught in headlights every time she was asked a serious question. That’s right, basement Katie, somehow pulled out a “victory” against the vivacious, popular, well-known former local news anchor, Kari Lake. I mean, does anyone actually believe this nonsense? Seriously? I feel like I’m in a scene from the movie “Groundhog Day” … our worst nightmare has come true, again. We were beaten by two things: the GOP establishment, and



Read More...