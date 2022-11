Ilhan Omar Asks If She Can Quickly Add One More Kind Of Marriage To ‘Respect For Marriage Act’

November 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the Respect for Marriage Bill to codify gay marriage nearing final passage, Representative Ilhan Omar has asked for an additional amendment to allow another form of marriage people might want to take advantage of from time to time.



Read More...