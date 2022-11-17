The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Patriot in Dreadlocks Obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors at Their Public Meeting

November 17, 2022   |   Tags:

He’s the hero Maricopa County deserves and the one it desperately needs right now. Whoever you are, dreadlock man, we salute you.

Source:

The post Patriot in Dreadlocks Obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors at Their Public Meeting appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x