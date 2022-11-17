Suspected Drug Smugglers Kill US Agent in Puerto Rico

November 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

SAN JUAN/WASHINGTON (Reuters)—A U.S. federal agent was killed and two were wounded in a gun battle with suspected drug smugglers on Thursday during an inspection of a vessel believed to be carrying drugs off the coast of Puerto Rico, U.S. officials said. The post Suspected Drug Smugglers Kill US Agent in Puerto Rico appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...