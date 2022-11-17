The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

There Are NO Lines With These Criminals: Look What Is Happening To Your America – Men Winning Women’s Pageants…

“That which a man spits against Heaven, shall fall on his own face.” -Thomas Adams Years ago (2005), when the government, working hand in glove with the mainstream media’s useful idiots, began to push the illegal sodomite agenda, we all found it to be clearly aimed at our children (Luke 17:2). How could it be …


