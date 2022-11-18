Brickbat: Irish Eyes

November 18, 2022 | Tags: censorship, REASON

The Irish government has vowed to pass by the end of the year the Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offenses Bill, which would make speech and other communication that could incite hatred on the basis of color, disability, national or ethnic origin, race, religion, gender, sex characteristics, or sexual orientation illegal even if that speech does not actually incite violence or hatred. The law would also make it illegal to possess material that could incite hatred.

The post Brickbat: Irish Eyes appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...