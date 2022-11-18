Drs Andrew Kaufman & Ali Ajaz: Psychotropic Drugs, MKUltra & Mass Mind Control (Video)

Doctors Andrew Kaufman & Ali Ajaz join me in this episode to explain how people are being drugged with psychotropic drugs that are harming them and putting others in danger. Both men are trained in psychiatry and have backed off from drugs. We’ll also talk about how that ties into the MKUltra program, as well …



Read More...