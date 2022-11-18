The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

If the TSA can’t keep weapons off planes, why do they exist?

November 18, 2022   |   Tags:
This is not the first time passengers have been able to sneak weapons past the TSA. 


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x