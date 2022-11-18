Mitch McConnell Calls For Regulation Of Ticketmaster After Failing To Obtain Taylor Swift Tickets

November 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, DC — Emboldened by his re-election as the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell has narrowed his immediate focus on the real problems facing the nation, the most serious of which is the Taylor Swift concert ticket scandal. After failing to obtain tickets himself, the Kentucky Senator vowed to hold Ticketmaster accountable.



Read More...