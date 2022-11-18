The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Russia: The West Is Trying To Drag Us Into A War With NATO

November 18, 2022   |   Tags:
A senior Russian diplomat has blasted the responses of Warsaw and Kiev to a missile incident in Poland were “irresponsible.”  Vassily Nebenzia, said on Wednesday that the remarks still blaming Russia for Ukraine’s errant missile are an attempt to provoke a war with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization.) On Tuesday, two civilians were killed in …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x