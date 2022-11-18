Russia: The West Is Trying To Drag Us Into A War With NATO

November 18, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

A senior Russian diplomat has blasted the responses of Warsaw and Kiev to a missile incident in Poland were “irresponsible.” Vassily Nebenzia, said on Wednesday that the remarks still blaming Russia for Ukraine’s errant missile are an attempt to provoke a war with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization.) On Tuesday, two civilians were killed in …



Read More...