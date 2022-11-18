Trump Responds to News of Merrick Garland’s Special Counsel Investigation

Donald Trump knows what it’s like to be attacked for no reason other than being who he is. Throughout his political career, Democrats and globalists what attempted to smear and otherwise stop him without actually being able to prove he did anything wrong. The latest example is Attorney General Merrick Garland assigning a special counsel to go after him.

Trump responded to the news. According to Fox News:

President Donald Trump blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to take over investigations related to presidential records and Jan. 6, telling Fox News he “won’t partake in it” and calling it “the worst politicization of justice in our country,” while urging the Republican Party to take action. “I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday shortly after the announcement. “And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.” “I have been proven innocent for six years on everything — from fake impeachments to [former special counsel Robert] Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do it more?” Trump said. “It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political.”

It is ALL political. Trump shouldn’t give them the time of day.

