The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

We Are Being Warned That Meat Prices Could Go Up Another 40 Or 50 Percent

November 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you have probably noticed that meat prices have gone up dramatically.  Unfortunately, we are being warned that things could get much worse in 2023.  All over the northern hemisphere, cattle ranchers are dramatically reducing the size of their herds due to relentless drought conditions.  Meanwhile, the …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x