We Are Being Warned That Meat Prices Could Go Up Another 40 Or 50 Percent
November 18, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYIf you have been to the grocery store lately, you have probably noticed that meat prices have gone up dramatically. Unfortunately, we are being warned that things could get much worse in 2023. All over the northern hemisphere, cattle ranchers are dramatically reducing the size of their herds due to relentless drought conditions. Meanwhile, the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments