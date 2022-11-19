Alex Stein Asks Beta Male “Destiny” Why He Hates Him More Than the Guys Having Sex With His Wife

Gaming streamer and political commentator Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known as “Destiny,” is not a fan of conservative comedian Alex Stein. Destiny won’t be any happier after Stein crashed DebateCon 2 and asked the beta male about allowing other men to have sex with his wife.

Destiny is confronted by @alexstein99 at DebateCon for his hate of Stein and allowing other men to have sex with his wife. pic.twitter.com/d7MsqM513G — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) November 19, 2022

Alex Stein always gets mixed reactions. Some conservatives think he goes too far. Others think he’s spot in in this crazy world. Whatever you think of him, at least he’s not in an “open relationship” like Destiny. Sound off on our new Substack.

