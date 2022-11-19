Can You Spot the Difference Between Twitter Today Versus Twitter Before Elon Musk?

Things have been changing at Twitter every since Elon Musk took over. It seems that the censorship has changed, though it hasn’t necessarily been reduced. Some accounts have been brought back, including Donald Trump’s. Most who have been banned are still banned.

But in the office, the difference is crystal clear. It isn’t just that many of the employees have either quit or been fired. Those who remain seem… different. Here’s a Tweet by Lauren Chen from The Blaze. Can you spot the difference?

Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon pic.twitter.com/rnhsgWc2IN — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 19, 2022

I can’t quite put my finger on it.

