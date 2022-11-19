European Parliament Set To Designate Russia A "Terrorist State"

The European Parliament has prepared a resolution recognizing Russia as a "terrorist state" - to be subject of a vote held during a session in Strasbourg next week, according to a spokesperson's briefing at a Friday news conference .

The largely symbolic resolution was drafted by the center-right European People's Party (EPP) and cites Russia's "intimidation and destruction of Ukrainians as a nation," according a draft previously seen by Euronews.

European Parliament building, file image

The political blocs Renew Europe and the European Conservatives and Reformists are also said to be backing a formal declaration which could come as early as next Wednesday.

While not legally binding, the resolution can be used for the EU to slap further sanctions on Moscow, and can create momentum for other countries like the UK to adopt the 'terror state' label for Russia. However, the UK has so far resisted these calls from some individual British politicians and officials.

So far, the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been the first to legally recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

The Biden administration has also thus far resisted some isolated Congressional calls to do so, as the Kremlin has warned such a measure would destroy all ties and communications. It would make negotiated settlement in Ukraine almost an impossibility.

So far it's especially been the Pentagon which has sought to keep an open line of communications. The CIA director William Burns was also in Turkey this week meeting with this Russian intelligence counterpart.

But none of these efforts at keeping some kind of potential negotiations open would be possible if the US slapped a 'terrorist state' label on Russia. The US is also chiefly interested in pursuing prisoner swaps, with citizens like Brittney Griner now serving long prison sentences.