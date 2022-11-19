Federal Judge Orders Unsealing of Epstein Documents That Will Reveal The Names of 8 “John Does”

November 19, 2022

Why are any of the Epstein documents sealed? We’ve got the FBI running around raiding present Trump, Roger Stone, and anti-abortion Christians, while people who molested and trafficked young girls are lounging by the pool, sipping margaritas without a care in the world. Why do we allow this? Why is this “two-tier justice system” okay? The elites get away with rape, murder, and God only knows what else, and anyone who doesn’t toe the progressive line, is sh*t out of luck and thrown to the wolves. “Democracy.” I am so sick of it, that I could hurl up my guts



