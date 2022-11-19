How the Media Boosted Tim Ryan and Hurt Other Dems in the Process
November 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A senior staffer from Rep. Tim Ryan's (D., Ohio) Senate campaign told the Atlantic in May that the candidate only had a shot at winning if President Joe Biden's approval rating in Ohio was above 42 percent on Election Day. Since that article was published, not a single poll had Biden's approval above 41 percent. The post How the Media Boosted Tim Ryan and Hurt Other Dems in the Process appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
