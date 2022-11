Look At All These Illegal Alien Sexual Predators Just Rounded Up By ICE

November 19, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

OK, Scripture is clear about sexual predators, no matter their status. They get a dirt nap upon conviction, period. They don’t get deported, the don’t pass go and collect $200 and they certainly don’t get three hots and a cot courtesy of those they harmed. Yet, justice will probably not prevail in this instance, but …



Read More...