Michelle Tried To Pull The “Race Card” Yet Again, But This Time, Her Past Photos Got in The Way

November 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Lover her or hate her, Michelle Obama knows how to make waves. Her fans think she’s an amazing and courageous warrior for truth and justice. Her critics think she politicizes race issues for PR points and to sow even more division and chaos. After all, chaos and division are the foundation of the Democrat Party. Without it, they can’t exist. And Michelle is definitely someone who likes to stir the pot when she can. It seems as if Michelle believes that America is the most racist hellhole on the planet. This is interesting since her husband was elected to the



Read More...