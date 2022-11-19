Okay, James Woods Just Put This Entire “Spoiled Twitter Employee” Saga Into Perfect Perspective

November 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Things are changing fast and furious style over at Twitter HQ, now that Elon has stepped in and taken over. He’s getting rid of the “dead weight” in a big way. Not only did he fire a bunch of people, but he also issued an ultimatum recently, telling his employees that they either bust their butts and work “hardcore” or they can leave. And not so surprisingly, a huge number of lazy, spoiled, and very entitled liberal Millennials decided to quit their job, instead of actually “working hard.” NPR reported that Twitter saw a fresh exodus of employees on Thursday



Read More...