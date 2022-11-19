Op-Ed: If Republicans Want to Get Serious About Winning Elections, They Need to Take These 3 Steps
November 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
After a big red wave was expected in this midterm election, things did not go quite so well for Republicans. Democrats retained control of the Senate while Republicans barely won […] The post Op-Ed: If Republicans Want to Get Serious About Winning Elections, They Need to Take These 3 Steps appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments