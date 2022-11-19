RINO Chris Christie Blames Trump for GOP Losses

November 19, 2022

RINOs will do as RINOs will do. Chris Christie is one of the chief doers of RINO Uniparty Swamp’s will, throwing himself out there with every possible opportunity to show his obedience to the globalist agenda by being controlled opposition. His latest venture into Swamp narrative-building happened during a speech for the Republican Jewish Coalition.

The projected red tsunami during the midterm elections happened because Christie’s Uniparty Swamp engaged in massive, widespread voter fraud. One of the biggest reasons the RINO wing of the Swamp went along with it was to be able to blame “MAGA Republicans” and Donald Trump for their losses so they could regain control of the party. Christie is echoing their false narrative perfectly.

