The Most And Least Reliable Cars In America

Toyota, Lexus and BMW are the most reliable manufacturers of new cars according to the annual survey of U.S. nonprofit Consumer Reports. Compiled by assessing issues with over 300,000 vehicles in 17 trouble spots over the past 12 months according to participant feedback, the index saw major movement compared to 2020.

As Statista's Florian Zandt shows in the chart below, two legacy brands, in particular, have moved up and down the ladder significantly...

You will find more infographics at Statista

While Toyota and Lexus traded places year-over-year, German manufacturer BMW climbed 10 spots and won the bronze medal in terms of reliability. Dropping 10 ranks, on the other hand, is Chevrolet, which only scored 40 out of 100 possible index points across all its models.

Notably, seven of the 10 highest-rated brands are Japanese.

The most valuable car company in the world, Tesla, which came in second-to-last in 2020, managed to climb four ranks. According to Reuters coverage of the report, the EV manufacturer still faces problems concerning "body hardware, steering/suspension, paint and trim, and climate system on its models."

Jeep and Volkswagen dropped even further compared to 2020.

Coming in last is Mercedes-Benz, earning a reliability score of 26 out of 100.

Consumer Reports' annual study analyzes consumer feedback for car manufacturers with more than two models and includes only the brands with enough data. By aggregating statistically significant weak points of popular car brands in the new car market, the report offers valuable insight into the market in the United States. It is considered vital information for every branch of the domestic automobile industry.

In case you were wondering, Consumer Reports notes that this year we have insufficient data to rank Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mini, Mitsubishi, Polestar, Porsche, and Rivian.