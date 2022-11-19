Trump’s Account Unbanned on Twitter After Massive Poll by Elon Musk, But Will He Tweet?

After 15 million Twitter “votes” and over 134 million views of the poll, Donald Trump “won” reinstatement on Twitter by 3.6%.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

134M people have seen this poll — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

As of the shortly after the poll closed, Donald Trump’s Twitter account is still showing suspended. But it’s coming, according to Musk:

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

We’ll update this story when his account is back up.

Update: AAAAAND… he’s back. Donald Trump has indicated he may not return, but we’ll see.

