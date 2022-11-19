The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trump’s Account Unbanned on Twitter After Massive Poll by Elon Musk, But Will He Tweet?

After 15 million Twitter “votes” and over 134 million views of the poll, Donald Trump “won” reinstatement on Twitter by 3.6%.

As of the shortly after the poll closed, Donald Trump’s Twitter account is still showing suspended. But it’s coming, according to Musk:

We’ll update this story when his account is back up.

Update: AAAAAND… he’s back. Donald Trump has indicated he may not return, but we’ll see.

