WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 20

November 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Welcome to the 20th installment of our weekly series on President Joe Biden's senior moments. It's an especially notable milestone because Biden is on the verge of making history. On Sunday, he will become America's first octogenarian president. We don't think he looks a day older than 79. The post WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 20 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...