ALERT: Joe Biden Becomes First Octogenarian President in American History

November 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden etched his name in the history books on Sunday by celebrating his 80th birthday and becoming America's first octogenarian president. The White House doesn't want you to know this because they're concerned about "storylines surrounding [Biden's] age." The post ALERT: Joe Biden Becomes First Octogenarian President in American History appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...