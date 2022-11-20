Dinner Party From Hell

November 20, 2022

Is there any force more powerful in America today than white guilt? That is the question that springs to mind reading Regina Jackson and Saira Rao's new book, White Women: Everything You Already Know about Your Own Racism and How to Do Better. Jackson and Rao, who get invited and paid to ruin perfectly lovely dinner parties by lecturing attendees about their "complicity in upholding white supremacy," have found the white guilt—the soft spot in the skull of earnest liberals—and just keep poking their thumbs into it.



