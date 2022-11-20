G20 Pushes Vaccine Passports for ALL Vaccines for All Future International Travel: Only “Then You Can Move Around” (Video)

“We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods… to facilitate seamless international travel… including proof of vaccinations.” It seems that no matter what, the tyrants and sycophants of the world want to impose their tiny wills on the wills of the people of earth and I’m sick and tired of hearing about …



Read More...