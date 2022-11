How Men Were Made Redundant

November 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Men are losing their grip. Literally. Adult men today have a 30-pound weaker grip strength than four decades ago, writes Richard Reeves in his latest book, Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It. And that's not their worst problem. The post How Men Were Made Redundant appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...