Powerful Demonstration of ‘We the People’ Happening Now in Brazil

November 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Many of us are focused on the stolen 2022 midterm elections in the United States. The reason we’re covering it so much is because so few are. We’re not seeing the outrage we should have seen from conservative media. More importantly, we’re not seeing the outrage from the masses. It’s discouraging to realize that the gaslighting after the 2020 election seems to have taken its toll and prompted far too many patriots to sit this one out.

In Brazil, the people are fighting. Granted, it was a presidential election which holds far more weight, but their passion is noteworthy. Greg Reese from Infowars did his latest video about the people fighting for their rights and future in Brazil:

The post Powerful Demonstration of ‘We the People’ Happening Now in Brazil appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...