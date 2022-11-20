President Trump Has a Very Endearing Reaction to Elon’s “Reinstate Trump” Poll

November 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I love President Trump. He’s so quirky and fun, and at times, he’s just like a kid, and I mean that in a good way, like a young-at-heart-spirit. Of course, at other times, he’s a ferocious and powerful lion — the king of the jungle, or the swamp… But I think that duality is part of what makes President Trump so appealing, he’s just like us, only a helluva lot richer and more powerful. So, today, he got word that Elon Musk started a poll, asking if Trump’s account should be reinstated back on Twitter. The poll has over 14



Read More...