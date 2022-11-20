They’re Still Alive

November 20, 2022

In 1996, the Chicago rock band Local H asked, "If I was Eddie Vedder / Would you love me any better?" It was a rhetorical question. For most of the 1990s, the charismatic singer and his bandmates in Pearl Jam were one of the most popular and acclaimed acts in rock, releasing five hit albums and spawning countless imitators. Although their cultural relevance faded with the 20th century, they still thrive as a touring band, becoming grunge's answer to the Grateful Dead. In Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation, rock critic Steven Hyden provides a deep and engaging analysis of Pearl Jam's remarkable career, and particularly what he considers its definitive identity as a live act. The post They’re Still Alive appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



