[VIDEO] Trump Impersonator Hilariously Imagines What Trump's First Tweet Will Be After Being Reinstated

Well, it finally happened. President Trump is back on Twitter. Well, not exactly. His account was reinstated by Elon Musk, but as of this publishing, he still hasn’t tweeted. CNN Reported that President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform. The account, which Twitter banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was restored after Twitter CEO and new owner Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking the platform’s users if Trump should be reinstated. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted Saturday night. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin



