3 Major Factors Will Make 2023 Historically Painful For Housing Market
November 21, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYI am extremely concerned by what I am seeing in the housing market. When the Federal Reserve decided that it was going to start aggressively hiking interest rates, it was obvious that there would be a housing crash. I repeatedly warned my readers that prices would start declining and that home sales would fall precipitously. …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments