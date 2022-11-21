The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Court: Jen Psaki Must Testify Over White House’s Collusion With Big Tech To Silence Covid Dissent

November 21, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Jen PsakiA federal judge ruled on Monday that former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki must comply with an investigation that seeks to uncover the federal government’s collusion with Big Tech to suppress Covid-related posts they deemed “misinformation.” Writing for the Western District of Louisiana District Court, Judge Terry A. Doughty denied a request by Psaki […]


