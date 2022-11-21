The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Entire Election Should Be Nullified’ – Ariz. GOP Candidate Says 1 Thing Is Enough to Upend It All

November 21, 2022   |   Tags:

As we enter Week 2 since the botched midterms, there are growing calls for the Arizona general election results to be nullified amid new allegations that the malfunctioning voting machines […] The post 'Entire Election Should Be Nullified' - Ariz. GOP Candidate Says 1 Thing Is Enough to Upend It All appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x